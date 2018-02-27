Emanuel AME pastor supports Senate bill revising background checks

The pastor of Emanuel AME Church in Charleston was in Columbia Tuesday to testify before a Senate subcommittee considering a bill revising the deadlines on background checks for gun purchases.

“This bill, which you are doing, I do applaud,” said Pastor Eric Manning. “I do thank you very much, of course, from the members of Mother Emanuel, we thank you for taking that initial step.”

In June 2015, nine people were shot and killed during Bible study at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. A background check should have prevented the gunman from being able to purchase the handgun he used in the murders.

The Senate bill under consideration would extend the time allowed for a background check for a gun purchase. It also gives courts more time to notify SLED if a court rules someone is prohibited from possessing a gun or buying one. Click here to read the bill.

“We owe it to our fallen colleagues, our friends,” Manning said. “We owe it to future generations to begin to discuss about the various gun laws that can be affected and that can be impacted.”

Manning told the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee although he knows more legislation is necessary to prevent guns from getting into the hands of people who will do bad with them, this bill is a start.

“We do know there are a lot of things that have to be done but this is the beginning,” he told the panel. “I know there are many who say it doesn’t go far enough. It doesn’t do what they wanted it to do. But it does something.”

“There is a lot of work that has to be done and I know that this is just the beginning and I would hope and pray that as we continue to work together that we would begin to make not only our communities much safer, our churches much safer. Our schools much safer,” he said.

“The only thing that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good men and women to sit around and do nothing.”