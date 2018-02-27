House votes to require vision screening for all driver’s licenses

Drivers renewing their South Carolina licenses may need to pass a vision test once again, under legislation which cleared the state House on Tuesday.

Legislators repealed the requirement last year, but appear to since be having second thoughts. New drivers still have to pass the screenings, but the House voted Tuesday to once again reinstate the rule for drivers renewing their license.

“Currently, if you’re a new licensee in South Carolina, your vision has to be screened,” State Rep. Jason Elliott, R-Greenville, said. “This would reinstate vision screenings for renewals.”

The state Department of Motor Vehicles had sought last year’s change, arguing the requirement was costly and showed no evidence of improving driver safety. The agency sought to push back new requirement until July 2019, but House members were against the delay.

“(DMV) already has the machines to test vision,” State Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, said. “Why do we want to allow all of these South Carolinians go for a renewal and then miss out on ensuring their vision is to the level that it needs to be.”

Ultimately, the House did grandfather in those drivers who applied for the new REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses. Elliott said DMV, in line with current laws, promised the 1.1 million drivers who already applied for the license would receive it in the mail without needing to take the screening. Drivers would also be able to get screened at their optometrist or ophthalmologist instead of at the DMV office itself.

The measure heads to the Senate after another vote Wednesday.