State Guard to help in fight against contraband cellphones in prisons

In an effort to better secure South Carolina’s prisons, Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order Tuesday which would allow the State Guard to patrol the perimeters of some correctional facilities.

The new partnership between the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) and the Guard empowers the volunteer force to offer additional personnel along the exterior of correction facilities and fence towers to keep out contraband cell phones.

“Once that cell phone gets inside, the prisoner inside who has contacts on the outside can conduct a criminal enterprise, organize hits, organize thefts, blackmail,” McMaster said in a press conference outside the Broad River Road Correctional Institution in Columbia.

The initiative will begin as a pilot program and will only use those members of the State Guard who are certified Class 1 Law Enforcement Officers. The goal is to eventually place guardsmen at facilities around the state.

It is the latest effort McMaster and SCDC Director Bryan Stirling to fight contraband in prisons. Stirling recently testified before the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to advocate for his agency and other states to have the authority to block cell phone signals in prisons.

The agency said similar partnerships with the Richland County and Lee County sheriff’s offices over the past year have resulted in over 100 arrests of individuals attempting to throw contraband over the prison fences or using drones to do the same.