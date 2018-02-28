Bill limiting legal challenges for construction permits heads to governor

A bill which limits how long groups could block new construction projects in South Carolina is headed to Governor Henry McMaster, who is expected to approve it.

The state House voted 86-30 on Tuesday in favor of a bill which limits the legal maneuver known as an “automatic stay.” The stays can be filed to delay any permits approved by a state agency — usually the Department of Health and Environmental Control — to prevent construction until legal challenges are heard.

The measure approved Tuesday would set a 90-day limit for a judge to rule in favor of the stay or decide construction can proceed.

South Carolina’s business community supports the limit, believing the current process is abused by environmental groups. “Governments make mistakes and we need to have the ability to challenge permits,” State Rep. Russell Fry, R-Surfside Beach. “But it should not be unfettered or unlimited to where you hold up projects, roads or developments on baseless accusations. This allows you to get in front of a judge a lot more quickly.”

The Senate approved the 90-day limit last year. House Republicans had wanted no more than 30 days, but agreed to 90 days after Democratic lawmakers led by State Rep. James Smith, D-Columbia, threatened to slow debate with hundreds of amendments. Opponents say the stays are needed to prevent potential environmental impacts if the permit is ultimately ruled invalid by a court.

“Once environmental damage has been done, it cannot be undone,” State Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, D-Lancaster, said. “When a hazardous waste facility is located in a place, it cannot be un-located from that place. When a tree is cut down, it cannot be uncut down.”

McMaster said after the vote he would sign the bill once it reaches his desk.