Chester County authorities ID man shot by officers after high-speed chase

Chester County officials have identified a man who investigators say was shot and killed by police after a high-speed chase Tuesday night.

The county coroner’s office said 20-year-old Dustin Case died from gunshot wounds. The State Law Enforcement Division is now investigating the incident, as it does for most officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. No officers were injured in the shooting along Saluda Road in northeast Chester.

WRHI reports Chester County deputies began chasing the Travelers Rest native after noticing his car matched reports of a vehicle stolen from a Richburg hotel. The chase continued into Chester, where Case crashed. SLED spokesman Thom Berry said a Chester County deputy and city officer approached the vehicle. Berry said the officers fired after they noticed Case was displaying a gun towards them.

Both officers are on administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard procedure. Berry said the agency will review dashboard camera and body camera footage of the incident. Tuesday marked the seventh officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year.

Court records show Case has several convictions in Greenville County, including for possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and unlawful neglect of a child.