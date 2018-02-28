Latest Winthrop poll gauges president, state legislature and offshore drilling

After his first year in office, President Donald Trump’s approval rating among South Carolina residents remains about the same as it was last year at this time according to the latest Winthrop University poll. Poll Director, Scott Huffmon, told South Carolina Radio Network that the president has a better approval rating in South Carolina than his nationwide average. “He has a 42 percent approval rating. Which is not phenomenal. It’s a little higher than his national approval rating and you would expect that.”

The 45th president has strong support within his own party with 81 percent of residents who identify as Republican backing the nation’s leader.

An overwhelming number of poll respondents said they would support forcing the state legislature to make public who they are accepting money from. “To require the legislature to disclose the source of their income and 84 percent of South Carolinians said yes, they want to know where their legislators are getting their money,” said Huffmon. Current ethics laws in South Carolina require members of the legislature to only report their income.

Half of those polled oppose the drilling for oil off the South Carolina coast. “Only 41 percent of South Carolinians supported it. 51 percent, a slight majority oppose it,” Huffmon said. The poll also finds that more than twice as many Democrats oppose the drilling as Republicans. Huffmon said when the numbers are broken down, more than half of respondents from coastal counties oppose the idea.

For this latest Winthrop Poll, callers surveyed 976 South Carolina residents by landline and cell phones between Feb. 17-25. Results which use all respondents have a margin of error of approximately +/- 3.2 percent at the 95 percent confidence level. Subgroups have higher margins of error. Margins of error are based on weighted sample size.