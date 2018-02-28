Real ID now available at SCDMV

People who need to get Real ID cards to comply with federal regulations can now get them through the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

“Real ID cards are available now,” said Governor Henry McMaster at the announcement Wednesday at the State House.

“We are grateful for Col. Shwedo’s team at DMV that has done a tremendous job of quickly and diligently getting our new licenses and identification cards ready for distribution,” said McMaster.

“After months of testing, we’re incredibly pleased with the product South Carolinians will now hold to prove their identity,” said SCDMV Executive Director Col. Kevin Shwedo. “This is the state’s most secure card to date, and it was a fantastic team of SCDMV employees who made sure the public roll out of the new REAL ID licenses and IDs was as smooth as possible.”

While the state now produces REAL ID licenses and identification cards, you’re reminded that you have plenty of time to change your card to a federally approved card. The State of South Carolina is under an extension for REAL ID implementation through October 10, 2018, but since the REAL IDs are now available for the public, the state anticipates being certified “fully compliant” with the federal law in the immediate future.

As part of security measures passed by Congress in 2005, people will need the enhanced security identification to board a commercial flight, enter a secure federal building or visit a U.S. military installation. South Carolina residents who do not need access to those facilities do not need a Real ID.

State officials were prepared to make the Real IDs available some time in 2018, but a deadline was not set. The state was granted an extension for meeting the Department of Homeland Security requirements for the identification cards.

The DMV anticipated long lines and delays at offices for people applying for the Real ID, so the department has hired 100 temporary, floating workers to serve at 67 offices statewide.

“We know there’s going to be a significant increase in demand and we know virtually every other state that’s implemented the strategy had lines up to and beyond six and one-half hours. We didn’t want to see that,” said Shwedo. “So what we asked for was a modest increase in temporary workforce to get us through the 30th of September of 2020. We asked for 100 new employees.”

People who need access to those federal facilities have until September 30, 2020 to get their Real IDs.

Shwedo said the Real IDs have three levels of security to protect cardholders from identity theft. The highest level of security is “a forensic capability that there are only two individuals in the state that know what those are to go ahead and prosecute cases of identification fraud.”

Shwedo reminds people not everyone needs a Real ID. South Carolina residents who don’t need Real ID-compliant licenses or IDs can renew them online now.

“Avoid the line, apply online,” he said. “Half of our population does not want a Real ID, which is fine. Every one of those individuals today, as a result of a law passed last year, can renew it online right now. But it won’t be a compliant Real ID. But the average person does not need a Real ID.”

Click here for more information on Real ID from SCDMV.