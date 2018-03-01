As freshmen legislators propose constitutional convention, senator asks for reparations

A group of freshmen legislators wants to change the South Carolina state constitution that the government has been operating under since 1895.

They’ve teamed up to co-sponsor a resolution would call for a constitutional convention to rewrite the document (Click here to read the resolution).

State Rep. Micah Caskey, R-West Columbia, is leading the effort as the House Freshman Caucus chairman. “South Carolina state government is broken,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “It’s inefficient and there’s a total lack of accountability because of the way it was designed. Our current constitution was written in 1895 for the express purpose of subjugating black citizens to whites and this was all at the urging of Ben Tillman, who explicitly sought that black South Carolinians didn’t have power.”

Tillman was governor of South Carolina from 1890 until 1894.

Caskey said “incremental reforms” to give the governor’s office more power currently held by the legislature are not doing enough to change the system. “The Legislature is vested with all of the power, really” he said. “We don’t have three co-equal branches of government here at the state level. The traditional model of what American Democratic government is supposed to look like is not what we have in state government.”

The proposed resolution, if approved, would ask South Carolina voters if they want a special convention to create a new constitution.

“The state government in South Carolina needs to be brought into the 21st century,” State Rep. William Cogswell, R-Charleston, said. “The electorate deserves more accountability and better efficiency coming out of Columbia, and getting rid of an anachronistic constitution rooted in nothing we should be proud of is a necessary first step. This is not a political stunt. We as freshmen legislators are both erudite and unjaded in our efforts and intend to see this through. Though it might take years to implement, the time is now to begin the process.”

State Sen. William Timmons, R-Greenville, introduced a separate resolution in the Senate on Thursday. “I know that we can do better,” he told the chamber. “So I hope that I can get support from this body. In the House, there are almost 20 co-sponsors, all freshmen. We thought it was appropriate to make this a freshman initiative out of the gate but we really could use the support of the other members of this body… Whether you like or don’t like certain components of (the current constitution), it’s from 1895 and… the people that created it did so with malicious intent. So we could do better. A group of third graders could probably do better.”

However, the measure ran into a hurdIe from Democratic senators. State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, said he wanted the Constitutional Convention to address reparations for slavery. “As we consider looking at our constitution I want the subject of reparations to be on the table,” he said.

In response, Caskey said the convention process would be politically open-ended and an issue such as reparations would be part of the conversation.

“Let’s have that debate,” Caskey said. “Let’s have that conversation . . . What we really want to do is fix a broken system and that can be intimidating to some people, particularly those who built long careers in this broken system.”

The state Democratic Party opposed the plan in a statement. “The Constitution of South Carolina has always been a tool for the discrimination of our people,” SC Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson said in a statement. “This bill is nothing more than an attempt to oppress every woman in South Carolina. The time has come for women in the districts of these legislators to step forward and challenge the men leading this assault on their rights.”

The party has not returned a request for clarification for Robertson’s statement regarding the assault on women’s rights. Initially, seven Democratic freshmen senators and legislators signed on to either the House or Senate versions. Three of them had dropped their support by Thursday afternoon.

The party clarified its position in a series of Twitter posts, saying the proposed constitutional convention could take up an abortion ban. ” Giving Republicans the power to rewrite our constitution would present them with the opportunity to permanently restrict women’s rights,” one tweet said. However, the resolution does not mention specific constitutional changes and would only ask voters if a new convention should be called.