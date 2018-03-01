DUI charge dismissed against Berkeley County senator

A judge dismissed DUI charges against a state senator Wednesday, just one day before his trial was set to begin.

According to The Post and Courier, the charges were dropped against Sen. Paul Campbell, R-Berkeley, because a Highway Patrol trooper did not provide a chance for the senator to take a blood test at his request. Surveillance footage of Campbell’s test at the Charleston County Detention Center in November showed that Campbell asked for the test after he failed a Breathalyzer exam.

State law requires an arresting officer to assist a driver who requests the test.

Campbell’s defense attorney argued the senator’s right to due process was put into a compromising position. Magistrate Elbert Duffie agreed and dismissed the DUI charge.

The Breathalyzer showed Campbell’s blood-alcohol content registered at 0.09 percent, just above the state’s 0.08 limit. The 71-year-old was arrested Nov. 4 after police said he ran his vehicle into the back of another and then told the responding trooper that his wife was driving. He was charged with driving under the influence and providing false information to police. However, Duffie ruled the Breathalyzer evidence inadmissible last month.

Under state law, arresting officers are required to help DUI suspects in getting testing from an outside source when requested, which was not the case for the trooper handling Campbell’s testing.

Duffie is chief magistrate for Colleton County, but took over the case after local judges recused themselves. Senators usually recommend magistrate appointments in their home counties.