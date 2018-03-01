SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— A group of freshmen legislators wants to change the Constitution that the state government has been operating under since 1895

— Legislation banning a method of second-trimester abortions will make it to the state Senate floor for debate

— The U.S. Senate confirmed a new federal judge for SC, but not before some Democrats said they would vote against him for racial reasons

— Two candidates will meet in a runoff for the state House seat once held by former majority leader Rick Quinn before he pleaded guilty last year