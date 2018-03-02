SC Department of Insurance warns of scam targeting policies, annuities

South Carolina’s Department of Insurance is warning residents to be aware of potential scammers trying to steal their money or insurance policies.

The agency said this week it recently learned of a scheme to defraud consumers who own annuity policies. In these instances, the identity thief — posing as the consumer — asks the issuing annuity insurance company to make a distribution or payment from the annuity without the knowledge of the true consumer. The thieves are able to carry out this plan by using a combination of fraudulently obtained personal information about the consumer, such as account numbers, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, names and addresses of relatives.

“We’ve seen this scam carried out in other states and we’re just sending out an alert to make sure our citizens are ever vigilant, just to be careful and safeguard your personal information,” agency director Ray Farmer told South Carolina Radio Network.

“Consumers should closely monitor all of our accounts, paying special attention to correspondence about our policies,” Farmer said. “Be on the lookout for any unauthorized withdrawals, sudden account changes or beneficiary changes.”

Farmer said people should occasionally check their account statements for unauthorized activity.

“Just use common sense,” he said. “If somebody calls you and asks you on the phone for your Social Security number, that’s a red flag,” he said. “Don’t give it to them. Don’t give out any personal, identifiable information to someone that you don’t know.”

The SC Department of Insurance has a consumer protection office. Click here for more information or call 1-800-768-3467.