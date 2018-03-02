Some South Carolina school districts could be required to merge for financial reasons

Legislators took a step this week towards forcing South Carolina’s smallest school districts to merge as a way to save money and administrative staffing.

The State newspaper reports the Senate’s K-12 school equity panel agreed Wednesday to take a look at consolidating some of the state’s smaller rural districts.

One plan would require districts with 1,500 students or less to merge if they have declining enrollment and are having problems financially and academically.

There are over 80 school districts across South Carolina’s 46 counties. However, rough ideas offered this week would proffer financial incentives for districts to combine services. For small school districts that cover an entire county, any proposal would likely require them to team up with districts in adjoining counties when it comes to key facilities.

The newspaper reports both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have expressed support for the idea, making a final compromise much more likely.