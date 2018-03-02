Spartanburg legislator says he won’t seek reelection this year

A Spartanburg legislator says he will not seek reelection this year, ending his ten years in the South Carolina House.

State Rep. Derham Cole, R-Spartanburg, said he wants to spend more time with his children. “It’s been an honor to serve District 32 for the past nine years, but I am looking forward to spending more time at home with my young family,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “This is the time in my life where I feel like I need to be at home.”

The 40-year-old attorney first posted the announcement on his Facebook page Thursday. Cole said he wants to be closer to the Upstate to care for his two children, including a daughter born in August.

“Just seeing how quickly time passes led me to examine whether I wanted to seek reelection this year,” he said.

Cole had gradually risen in seniority at the House, rising to chair a higher education budget subcommittee this year.

He said an ethics reform bill and economic reform efforts to help the Upstate recover from the 2008 recession were the highlights of his time in the office. He was also instrumental in passing laws which loosened South Carolina’s brewery requirements, allowing them to sell more drinks to visitors and serve food. The efforts are credited with helping spur the industry’s booming growth in South Carolina