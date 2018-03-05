Carolina Cup eliminating College Park after 2018 race

The 2018 Carolina Cup later this month will be the final year that college students have their own space to watch the Camden races.

The Carolina Cup Racing Association announced it will do away with College Park due to declining interest in the once-popular tailgating spot. Executive Director John Cushman said, while tickets are mostly sold out for the grandstand and infield spaces, College Park is not filling up as quickly.

“We used to rent 100 of these big tents to fraternities and sororities,” Cushman said. “And now this year we’ve got some 20 or 25 tents.”

He suspects the lack of interest is due to universities cracking down on misbehavior in Greek-letter organizations by sanctioning the entire body for the actions of one or a few. The State Law Enforcement Division and Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office have also increased their underage drinking efforts in recent years.

“The universities changed the way that they’re managing some — I’m going to call it misbehavior or bad behavior — by their fraternities,” Cushman said. “If they come and rent a tent as a fraternity and as a group and one of their members gets overserved and gets arrested, well the entire fraternity is going to pay the price for it.”

Cushman said he has a personal tie to the popular steeplechase racing grounds.

“I created College Park back in the 1990’s to move these college kids out of the infield and give them their own place,” he said. “We want to be a partner with law enforcement and we want to do our part to reduce the risk and try to control this underage drinking as well. If something happens to one of these kids at the races, it’s going to be on us because it’s our event.”

Plans are to use the space for another purpose next year.

“Things change and if you are not willing to change and grow along with the times, somebody’s going to pass you and you’re done. You’ve got to evolve. It would be boring if we did it exactly the same every single year,” Cushman said.

The Carolina Cup Racing Association has made several changes to the spring race day this year. The racing association decided not to run the annual Colonial Cup in November, as it had for several decades, due to declining attendance. Instead, the Colonial Cup will be on the race card along with the Carolina Cup at Springdale Race Course.

The Carolina Cup is March 31st at Springdale Race Course in Camden.