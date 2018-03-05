NextEra’s plan to buy Santee Cooper includes some refunds to customers

NextEra’s proposal to buy South Carolina state-owned utility Santee Cooper includes partial refunds for customers.

According to The State newspaper, NextEra Energy said it wants to buy Santee Cooper while paying down the company’s $8 billion of debt. The proposal would also refund some of the money that Santee Cooper’s customers paid for the utility’s abandoned nuclear project at the VC Summer plant in Fairfield County.

NextEra said customers would receive roughly $200 million of the more than $540 million thus far devoted from power bills towards the failed project.

The newspaper reports that half of those refunds would be repaid with tax breaks from the state.The Florida-based company said the latest proposal would not involve rates going up until 2022.

Gov. Henry McMaster has been reaching out to Southeastern utilities in other states on Santee Cooper’s future. Any sale would require the approval of state legislators. Some lawamakers have said they want a third-party review of Santee Cooper to properly appraise the utility of any sale.