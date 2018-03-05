One sponsor of South Carolina ‘parody marriage’ bill removes himself

One state representative whose name was on proposed legislation called the “Marriage and Constitution Restoration Act,” also known as the parody marriage bill indicated he no longer wants to be a sponsor.

The State newspaper reports State Rep. Rick Martin, R-Newberry, took himself off of the list of sponsors two weeks ago for the bill which states marriage is between one man and one woman and classifies any other form as a “parody” marriage.

Martin withdrew from the group of sponsors on Feb. 22. The bill had been introduced a week earlier.

The bill would prevent the state from respecting, endorsing, or recognizing any parody marriage policy or policies that treat sexual orientation as a suspect class; and for other purposes, according to scstatehouse.gov.

The proposal has drawn criticism from the LGBT community. Opponents say the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could no longer ban same-sex marriage.