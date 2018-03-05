SC schools eligible for wellness grants through BCBS Foundation

South Carolina schools are now eligible for grants to establish community wellness programs.

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation administers the grants intended to help schools provide students, families and their communities the information and advice to create healthy lifestyles.

“We certainly acknowledge that healthier students learn better,” the foundation’s South Carolina executive director Erika Kirby said. “And we see this as a great opportunity for schools and communities and parents to come together to create a culture of wellness, to support students to become healthier and to really set them up on a lifelong journey of healthier behaviors.”

In order to qualify for a “Wellness Inspired School Environments” grant, schools have to come up with a wellness action plan. Any school in South Carolina is eligible. Grants range from $2,000 to $8,000. Grant recipients will also get help from a BCBS partnership with Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

“They will be providing guidance based on implementation strategies of what science tells us and evidence tells us are the most effective ways to promote healthy eating and physical activity in a school setting,” Kirby said. “Introducing students to different types of fruits and vegetables, nutrition education. It also certainly includes physical education, physical activity and also even for the staff — to promote staff wellness as a role model to students.”

The goal is to include parents and community within the school environment.

“The more a community can be involved and reinforce these environments and reinforce this message both in the school and outside of the school, then that will have long-lasting change,” Kirby said.

Funds can be used for things such as active desks, water refill stations, teacher foodservice training, or healthy cooking and snack prep classes for students and parents. Schools will be eligible to apply for funds as determined by school size and Federal Title I status, designated for schools with higher percentages of children from low-income families.

The grants are designed to allow schools flexibility in the application process.

“We’re trying to make it as easy as possible for schools to access these resources,” Kirby said.

If your school is interested in applying for a grant, click here for more information.