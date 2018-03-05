Website tracks which road projects get funding from South Carolina’s gas tax increase

A new website has been expanded to show the amount of money collected and spent thus far from the gasoline tax and other vehicle fee increases set into law last year.

Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom, told South Carolina Radio Network the South Carolina Fiscal Transparency website can track which projects are getting money from the tax increase. “We wanted to at least give you the satisfaction knowing that the money is going to where state officials said that it would go.”

Eckstrom said that individuals can look at what is being spent on certain projects. “X million dollars was spent on this section of road between this town and that town.”

When fully implemented in 2023, the fuel tax increase will total 12 additional cents per gallon, bumping the state’s fuel tax from 16 cents per gallon to 28 cents. The increase is being phased in over six years at the rate of an additional 2 cents per year. The fuel tax, combined with a bevy of vehicle-related fee increases, is expected to generate $625 million per year when fully implemented according to state estimates.

The law which imposed the tax and fee increases mandates all of the new revenue be spent to improve the state’s existing roads and bridge. None of it can go to build new projects.

That website is cg.sc.gov.