Darlington legislator announces run for Congress

A Darlington legislator says he will make a bid for Congress this year, hoping to unseat a three-term Republican incumbent.

State Rep. Robert Williams, D-Darlington, would first have to get more votes than the three other Democratic candidates in the race — but hopes he has an advantage as the only candidate on that side to hold elected office.

Williams said he wants to bring a focus back to Pee Dee rural issues in the Seventh Congressional District anchored by Myrtle Beach and its suburbs. “We’re excited about this opportunity,” he said. “We’re excited about this moment. And we feel that we can be a voice for the people who don’t have a voice.”

He is challenging U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, who is the only person to hold the seat since its creation following the 2010 Census. Other Democratic candidates include Horry County psychologist Bruce Fisher, Coker College professor Mal Hyman and Pawleys Island attorney Bill Hopkins.

Williams said he’d like to see a bigger focus on improving infrastructure… particularly in rural areas. “As a nation, we bailed out Wall Street. But now it’s time to bail out our streets,” he said. “I think every citizen deserves clean water. Every citizen deserves affordable housing. Every citizen deserves health care. These are the basic life necessities.”

The lawmaker has served in the state House since the 2006 election, representing the city of Darlington along with parts of Hartsville and Florence. He has kept a quiet profile during his time in Columbia, but worked on a program to partner the Department of Social Services with nonprofit groups to help those receiving SNAP benefits find jobs. He also sponsored a bill this year which would require gun owners report if their weapons are stolen.

Williams — a National Guard Iraq War veteran — criticized Rice for his budget votes that cut money from veterans services.