Poet Laureate kicks off Governor’s School for the Arts Guest Artist series

Poet Rita Dove has a lot of wisdom to share.

“Pay attention to the world around you,” she said. “I think what poetry does is to help us focus our gaze on the world in all of its aspects and also turn our gaze inward and think about how the human condition impacts the world and how the world impacts on it.”

This week Dove is offering that wisdom with students at the South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities as a 2018 Presidential Guest Artist.

“Look at all the riches around us. Look at all the riches inside of us. But by all means, pay attention,” she said.

The U.S Poet Laureate and Pulitzer Prize winner is the inaugural speaker for the series.On Tuesday, she will read from her latest release, “Collected Poems: 1974-2004”, and discuss her life’s work. Dove is the author of nine volumes and received the Pulitzer for poetry in 1987. She served as U.S. Poet Laureate from 1993-1995 and Poet Laureate of Virginia from 2004-2006.

She has a special message for kids: Pay attention. She encourages them to write about anything that happens or anything they believe is worthy to write about.

“I think that very often kids feel that the things that they are doing may be important to them but not to the rest of the world, they’re just kids,” she said. “And I’m saying ‘Oh no, oh no, oh no. Everything that you do is important.'”

She also encourages them not to be afraid to make mistakes with their creativity.

“Every writer, every artist makes mistakes,” she said. “It’s in the process of honing and a making it what you really want that the real magic sometimes comes out. Not to be discouraged if their first attempt seems not to live up to the desire that’s inside them.”

Dove also encourages students to write every day about things that are important to them.

“You want someone to be able to read this and say, ‘I know how you feel. I’ve felt that too.’ That’s one of the most wonderful perks, I guess, of the profession that you could get,” she said.

Dove also is a strong advocate for arts in education. “I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to have arts in the schools,” she said.

While it’s important for students to learn the sciences of the world, “We also have to take care of the soul. If we don’t take care of the soul, what’s the point of everything else? And I think that the arts is one of those ways of taking care of the soul. It’s a way of expressing those desires and fears and hopes and all sorts of uncertainties and joys that we have.”

“How could I count my blessings

when I didn’t know their names?” — Rita Dove, Testimonial

The public is invited to Tuesday’s free Rita Dove reading at 7:30 p.m. The South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities is at 15 University Street, Greenville, SC, 29601. Tickets are not required. It can be viewed live or watch the online archive at Livestream.com/scgsah. Click here for biographical information about Dove.