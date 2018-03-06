Proposed legislation could help Greenville Health aide disadvantaged and minorities

A proposed Greenville Health System (GHS) settlement between the hospital and some elected officials could help the underprivileged through community health programs.

Some legislators and Greenville County Council members said the hospital should let the county decide how the money is spent. The county’s legislative delegation had insisted it needed to approve the health system’s transition from a public hospital to a private nonprofit.

State Sen. William Timmons, R-Greenville, introduced a proposal that adds $20 million to what the health system already spends on the programs. Both sides hope the compromise can end the ongoing feud. “It will create a system that allows the delegation to have input into that,” Timmons said on the Senate floor. “And we’re also going to increase it to $100 million.

The extra $20 million will be spread out over the next several years. “That money is given over 20 years, 25 years and this something most of us can live with,” Timmons said. “A portion of that money, 25 percent has to go to socio-economically disadvantaged communities and, or minorities,” said Timmons.

Timmons’ proposal still needs to be approved by the full Senate. The county’s delegation unanimously approved the measure on Thursday, but agreed to hold off on final approval pending a vote by the hospital’s board later this month.