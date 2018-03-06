SLED chief tells SC Senate panel he is against arming teachers

It’s been three weeks since the deadly school shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school and talk of arming teachers has come up as a result.

State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Chief Mark Keel told a state Senate committee Tuesday that he does not think South Carolina should take that path. “Arming teachers is not the answer,” he said. “It’s not the answer from a standpoint of law enforcement.”

Keel instead said he favors student resource officers (SROs) in schools. “When it comes to school safety we still believe that SRO’s are the best answer. We are absolutely committed to that.”

The lawman was before the Senate Judiciary Committee seeking his reappointment as SLED chief, which the committee advanced to the full Senate. He has led the agency since 2011.

No specific bills that would allow teachers to carry a weapon on campus are under consideration by the Senate at this point, but some Republicans have expressed a willingness to the idea. A House proposal sponsored by State Rep. Phillip Lowe, R-Florence, would allow school districts to designate specific employees as “school-protection officers.” Those officers would be permitted to carry guns or self-defense spray.

Keel said he has spoken with educators to get their feedback on the issue. “From teachers and administrators I’ve talked to, that’s not the answer they’re looking for,” he said. Keel told senators that after the Newtown school shooting in Connecticut in 2012 he was against arming teachers after that incident and his view has not changed.