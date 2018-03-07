Lawmakers to consider ending daylight saving time in South Carolina

This is the weekend that daylight saving time (DST) begins, meaning we will turn our clocks ahead one hour at 2 am Sunday.

A resolution in the state Senate will look at getting rid of the practice in South Carolina.

State Sen. Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee, said the practice does not make sense to him. “Personally, I think we either need to spring up and stay up. Or fall back and stay back,” he said on the Senate floor Wednesday when he introduced a resolution for a committee to look into ending the practice in South Carolina.

“Let’s do it this way, a South Carolina way. This would be South Carolina’s way of sticking it to the man,’ said Peeler.

The resolution creates a study committee that would look into the impact of South Carolina not taking part in changing clocks twice a year. “It will look at the economic impact and the impact of this changing of our clock two times a year and to be in conversation with other states, especially our neighboring states to see if they’re interested in it,” Peeler said.

A similar proposal has been introduced in the House, although some House members scoffed at the Senate spending time on the issue Wednesday. “The thousands upon thousands of citizens commuting daily from Rock Hill to Charlotte will be thrilled,” House Majority Leader Gary Simrill tweeted sarcastically.

The study committee will issue a report on what the potential impact of ending DST in South Carolina.