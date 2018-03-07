SC House’s longest-serving Republican won’t seek reelection

The South Carolina House’s longest-serving Republican says this will be his final year in office. His only regret?

“I wish I could have impeached (former Gov.) Mark Sanford. But other than that, there’s really nothing,” State Rep. Greg Delleney, R-Chester, said. “I have very few regrets.”

Delleney posted a message in his hometown Chester News & Reporter on Tuesday confirming he will not seek reelection. He has served in the House since 1991, when he was first elected as a Democrat. He switched parties in 2002.

“Everything in life has a beginning and an end,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. “And I just became persuaded over the past year that my service should come to an end.”

The announcement would leave State Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, as the House’s longest-serving member if she wins reelection.

Delleney had served as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee since 2012. He was one of the House’s most socially-conservative members, sponsoring several abortion restrictions which became law. That included a 2008 law requiring women to view an ultrasound at least one hour before undergoing the procedure. He also introduced a 2006 constitutional amendment (which state voters ultimately passed) that banned the state from recognizing same-sex marriages. A federal judge ruled in 2015 the amendment violated the U.S. Constitution. He also was among just 20 legislators who voted against removing the Confederate battle flag from the Statehouse grounds.

Despite his hardline positions, Delleney was well-respected by his peers on both sides of the partisan aisle. “(He) is a great American and a man I respect & admire,” State Rep. James Smith, D-Columbia, posted on Twitter. “Though we disagreed on some important issues, you could never doubt his love for SC. No matter the issue, he undertook every debate w/ respect for opposing views and an opportunity for everyone to be heard.”

Delleney also filed impeachment proceedings against Sanford after the governor admitted traveling to Argentina in 2009 to visit a mistress without telling his own staff. However, the House Judiciary Committee decided to censure the governor. Delleney was the lone “no” vote.

He plans to continue practicing law in Chester once he leaves the House.