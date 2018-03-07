Standing room only at Senate subcommittee meeting on plastic bag bans

People were standing in the hallway outside of a South Carolina Senate hearing room Wednesday to either speak or listen to a subcommittee discussion on a bill that would block local governments from banning plastic bags.

The Regulatory and Local Government Subcommittee Meeting was to discuss H.3529, which would require all “prohibition, restriction, fee imposition or taxation of auxiliary containers must be done by the General Assembly.”

Dozens of people packed into the small hearing room until sergeant-at-arms moved the overflow outside into the hallway. The measure passed the House earlier this year.

Opinions of the speakers were mixed. Some represented businesses who claim eliminating plastic bags would be expensive and inconvenient to customers. Some represented environmental interests who say the damage plastic inflicts on waterways, soil and animals makes the effort worthwhile. Some said decisions on such issues should be left to the local governments.

“This is one of these bills that the question is whether or not there’s a good balance as it relates to business and industry and as it relates to the environmental concerns that are very, very real,” said Senator Ronnie Sabb, D-Williamsburg.

Several coastal towns, notably Isle of Palms, Folly Beach and Beaufort County, have already passed bans. The House bill would grandfather in those municipalities.

The discussion went beyond home rule and raised the issue of addressing littering in South Carolina.

“Whatever their intended use, whether they’re retail bags or ice bags, newspaper bags or whatever. I still don’t want them on the beach,” State Sen. Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said. “So how do we fix it?”

State Sen. Kent Williams, D-Marion, said banning plastic bags would negatively affect business owners in the communities he represents, saying added costs of paper bags would trickle down to their customers. “We really have a problem with littering,” he said. “I think about the rural communities that I represent and I think about those small businesses and how and how an ordinance such as this could impact those small businesses at the point of sale.”

The subcommittee voted to carry over the bill.