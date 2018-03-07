Tracking devices proven to help locate people with autism, Alzheimer’s

Just about every week there’s an alert in South Carolina for someone with Alzheimer’s or autism who’s gone missing.

If they were wearing a Project Lifesaver tracking device, they’ve been found in 100 percent of the cases. Project Lifesaver is device someone wears on their wrist or ankle that transmits a locator signal. Participating law enforcement agencies take the connected receiver to the person’s last known location and in every time in South Carolina, the person has been found.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office offers the program to qualified families. Since they started participating in the program in July 2010, 22 people in the county have been outfitted with the tracking device.

“Sometimes when an individual runs away we’ve had 100 percent success rate in finding those individuals,” said office spokesperson Jimmy Watt.

He said the program also helps parents caring for a child with autism or someone caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s.

“We can give them a little bit better peace of mind from a safety standpoint that we can find their family member. And so the safety value of it is extremely important,” he said. “It just kind of provides us a way to be able to find them and provide that peace of mind for a family member knowing there’s that extra layer of safety and security.”

Once someone is given a tracking wristband to wear, their information is saved in a database, so if that person goes missing, dispatchers can quickly access it and provide it to the media.

“In the event that someone runs away, we have all their information in a database in dispatch,” Watt said.

Oconee County is one of several counties offering the program to residents. Applications are now being taken for county residents requesting Project Lifesaver. Applicants must have verification of diagnosis from a doctor. Residents can call Rhonda Morgan at 864-718-1049 to apply or for more information. Watt said he expects the applications for the five available devices to fill up quickly.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department, which is the state coordinator agency, says the following agencies in South Carolina participate in the Project Lifesaver: Aiken/N. Augusta, Horry/Myrtle Beach, Charleston Co, Lee Co, Oconee Co, Chester Co, Cherokee Co, Darlington Co, Orangeburg Co, and Sumter Co. Click here for more information.

Funding for the program is often provided through donations from groups such as the Pilot Club of Walhalla, which funded the program in Oconee County, or the Sertoma Club of North Augusta, which paid for the program there.