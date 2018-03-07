Utilities knew of major problems months into VC Summer nuclear project but kept silent

Two utilities knew of major problems just months into the nuclear expansion at the VC Summer plant but kept quiet about it.

According to the Post and Courier in an undisclosed email, SCANA’s former CEO Kevin Marsh explained to Westinghouse that his company and partner Santee Cooper had serious worries about the project running over budget and design delays that could put pressure on the construction schedule to add the two new nuclear reactors.

A year later Westinghouse’s finally responded. They told SCANA and Santee Cooper that the utilities knew what they got into when they signed on to finance the new design of Westinghouse’s reactors. The utilities quarreled out of the public’s eye with Westinghouse as electric customers paid more than $2 billion for reactors that may never produce electricity.

The newspaper reports that they obtained a July 2014 letter from Westinghouse CEO Danny Roderick. In that letter, Roderick told the utility companies that they needed to keep the fight out of the press because if they didn’t it would have a very negative effect on everyone involved in the project.

SCANA’s executives had earlier made guarantees to investors that the project wasn’t experiencing any problems.