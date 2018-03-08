Legislation would raise the drop out age in South Carolina

A state House panel advanced an effort Wednesday to raise the age that a student can drop out of high school in South Carolina.

The State newspaper reports the goal of a bill by State Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, is to convince students to stay in school until they are 18. Currently, state law allows public school students to drop out without a parent or guardian’s permission when they turn 17.

Supporters say students who drop out at 17 are not eligible to enter some job-training programs. They hope keeping those teens in school until they turn 18 would qualify them for those programs.

“We’re really pleased that the subcommittee voted unanimously to send this bill out,” Govan said in a statement afterwards. “It’s sponsored by a number of key members of the House, we’ve been working on this bill with local education leaders for some time, and we’re elated that it’s finally moved past this hurdle,”

The proposed legislation now goes to the full House Education and Public Works Committee. If approved by that committee, it will go to the House floor. The Senate would have to take it up and approve it and then it would have to be signed by the governor.