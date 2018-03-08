SC Agriculture Dept. opens research program to help ag entrepreneurs

South Carolina’s agriculture agency wants to help entrepreneurs make their ideas into reality.

The Department of Agriculture launched the Agribusiness Center for Research and Entrepreneurship, which it says is designed to find out what new agricultural-related businesses need and provide them with the necessary resources where possible.

“It offers a broad range of opportunities for anyone who is interested in any of these areas, the innovative forward-thinkers of SC agribusiness,” ACRE Executive Director Jack Shuler said.

Shuler said interest in agriculture is growing in South Carolina.

“I think that we have more interest in agriculture, agribusiness now than I’ve seen in a long time,” he said.

Shuler said the focus of the state’s agriculture is becoming more diversified. Where once row crops such as corn, soybeans, wheat, and peanuts were the main staples, some farmers are turning to produce.

“Now we’re having the opportunity to look at fruits and vegetables and part of that is the local grown, Certified SC movement which has helped bring awareness for local food,” he said. “That’s where some opportunities lie. We are seeing that the cost of bringing product from the west coast is pretty substantial so we have an opportunity here if we’re willing to take advantage of it.”

Shuler said the department’s Certified SC Grown campaign has helped make state residents aware of the food they can buy grown here in the state. He hopes ACRE can help new farmers navigate the process for obtaining grants. Applications are open to state residents who have an agribusiness product or company related to specialty crops, protein, honey, eggs, dairy, row crops, aquaculture, timber, mechanical harvesting or agribusiness technology. Applicants could get up to $25,000 for their company and access to a network of mentors, investors and grant-writing consultants.

Applications are due April 16. Click here for more information.

ACRE plans to add a second program for beginning entrepreneurs in the fall. “We will look to beginning entrepreneurs where we will offer some classes, whether it be in marketing and business, planning, finance, how to present a pitch, those kind of things,” Shuler said.

The agency says agriculture is a $42 billion business in South Carolina. Its goal is to increase that impact to $50 billion by 2020.