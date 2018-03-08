Second officer charged in two days with accepting bribes at Allendale prison

A second correctional officer at a South Carolina prison in Allendale has been arrested for accepting a bribe from an inmate.

State Department of Corrections officials said Kennetta Holloway is also charged with misconduct in office. A warrant accuses her of accepting $100 from an inmate at the facility to help sneak in contraband tobacco and drugs.

The announcement came one day after the Department of Corrections charged Joshua Cave, another officer at Allendale, for accepting more than $1,200 in bribes. Cave was also charged with misconduct in office in addition to the bribery count.

Both warrants identified the same inmate in both schemes. Investigators said Levi Bing Jr. paid Cave from September through December.

Bing is serving a 40-year sentence for killing an Orangeburg County man who was selling a car in November 2003.