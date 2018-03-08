South Carolina gives $2.5 million more to train Charleston area auto workers

Charleston County is getting money from the state for a regional center to train automotive workers.

According to The Post and Courier, counties in the area did not want to contribute funds to the project without having a say on how it was going to be spent.

This comes as Mercedes-Benz Vans and Volvo Cars need thousands of workers ready to hit the production line starting this year at two new plants in the region.

The state is adding $2.5 million to a $14 million incentives package already approved. The county had asked for $2 million.

The funding for the training was critical as Mercedes-Benz Vans and Volvo Cars said they must start hiring and training workers now for the jobs at the new plants in the Charleston area.

It has been estimated that once full manufacturing capacity is reached at both plants around 5,300 people will be employed at them. Suppliers to both facilities and other manufacturing sites are projected to add hundreds of more jobs.