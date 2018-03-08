South Carolina provides $2.5 million more to train Charleston-area auto workers

Charleston County is getting state money for a regional center to train automotive workers.

According to The Post and Courier, neighboring counties Berkeley and Dorchester did not want to contribute funds to the project without having a say on how it was going to be spent.

The center is part of the region’s pledge to provide Mercedes-Benz Vans and Volvo Cars with thousands of workers ready to hit the production line starting this year at two new plants in the region.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development voted to add $2.5 million to a $14 million incentives package already approved. The county had asked for $2 million.

Mercedes-Benz Vans and Volvo Cars have said they must start hiring and training workers now for the jobs at the new plants in the Charleston area, according to the paper. The companies have estimated roughly 5,300 employees will be needed at both plants once they operate at full capacity. That does not include additional suppliers also expected to open in the region.