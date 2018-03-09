Biscuits and Breezing offers informal preview of Carolina Cup

The Carolina Cup Racing Association is offering an informal way for fans to see some of the best steeplechase horses in the country train for the upcoming Carolina Cup races.

For the next two Saturday mornings, the association will host “Biscuits and Breezing” at the Springdale Race Course in Camden. The grandstand will be open for visitors to watch horses train for the big races on March 31.

“These are horses that are prepping for the Colonial Cup and Carolina Cup or races on the undercard,” racing association executive director John Cushman said. “These are ‘breezing’ days, which mean work days. It’s not light work for these horses. These are heavy workouts. You have to have these in preparation for the big races.”

A track emcee will provide guests with the names of the horses, their trainers, and owners.

“The gal who’s going to emcee that for us is very knowledgeable in the sport. We’ll have some trainers that will talk about their horses that they’re breezing and identify them and telling them which race they’re pointing them for,” Cushman said.

Entries for the March 31 races will not be announced until the Tuesday before the race.

Springdale Race Course is a training site for some of the country’s top steeplechase horses. “There’s a lot of horses that are trained here at Springdale Race Course that are pointing for the Colonial Cup or the Carolina Cup or one of the races on the undercard because we are a training center as well as a racing center,” Cushman said.

Prior to 2017, the Carolina Cup was held in the spring and the Colonial Cup was in the fall. But declining fall attendance caused the racing association to combine both races on the same day in March. Due to the amount of the purse and the competition, both are prestigious races in the steeplechase world.

Biscuits and Breezing is free and open to the public. Guests are asked to leave pets at home. Enter through Gate 1 on Knights Hill Road and park behind the Grandstand.

As it is an active training facility, horses always have the right of way. Drive slowly.

Video source: Carolina Cup Racing Association