Department of Commerce encourages development in rural SC

From the mountains to the Lowcountry, the South Carolina Department of Commerce is working to make sure the state’s rural areas get their share of economic development opportunities.

“[We’re] trying to do anything we can to raise the bar for our — for all counties in South Carolina, but certainly the rural counties of South Carolina to help them become more competitive,” said Ed West, Senior Community Program Manager for the department. “We want to see success in all of South Carolina.”

This week the department hosted its 28th annual Rural Summit, bringing together rural community leaders to share ideas, work on issues and give them the resources they need to increase economic development in their areas.

“In economic development, our job is to bring opportunities to all corners of the state. With nearly one out of every three South Carolinians residing in a rural area, the economic well-being of our smaller communities is critical,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “That’s why the Rural Summit is such an important initiative for Team South Carolina. It’s a great way to bring all the players together and have productive discussions on ways to advance the rural communities in our state.”

“We are committed to making sure that development can be spread out throughout all counties in South Carolina,” West said. “We’ve been successful in rural areas of South Carolina, It just hasn’t been as much as in the larger areas of the state — the more developed areas.”

West said one issue rural communities face in economic development is having a prepared workforce to offer potential employers. The department is focusing on meeting the workforce needs of companies looking to invest in South Carolina.

“Helping them have the right skillsets, whether soft skills or whether more technical skills, how do we help them prepare? What do the communities need to do to help their people prepare?” West said.

The department also helps rural communities provide concrete resources businesses need like buildings and infrastructure.

“We talk about having the right industrial sites or the right buildings,” he said. “Of course, workforce is a product. So that when companies are looking to come to South Carolina, they are prepared and have what companies are looking for.”

“We try to do everything we can to just introduce new and different ways of promoting rural South Carolina and hopefully the leadership will take those initiatives and try them,” he said.

Click here for a link to the SC Department of Commerce.