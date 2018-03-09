SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Orangeburg County authorities have identified a truck driver killed in a crash that damaged a bridge and closed parts of I-26

— A home explosion left a Colleton County man in critical condition at the hospital

— Spartanburg County deputies say two people have been arrested for a previously-unsolved Landrum triple homicide case

— Archaeologists say an effort to map a former 16th-century Spanish colony in Beaufort County is being challenged by rising seal levels