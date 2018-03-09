All westbound I-26 lanes near Orangeburg closed after truck slams into bridge

Highway Patrol teams have indefinitely shut down traffic along part of Interstate 26 near Orangeburg after a fatal crash Friday.

Troopers say a tractor-trailer lost control and ran off the westbound lanes before slamming into a concrete support pier, damaging the Four Holes Swamp Road bridge. The driver, identified as 46-year-old Travis Hall of Wagener, died in the collision. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

Lance Corporal Judd Jones said westbound traffic is being re-routed while cleanup work continues. The current detour is directing drivers to exit off onto U.S. Highway 301 northbound to U.S. 176, which will lead back to I-26 westbound. Four Holes Swamp Road is closed over the bridge span.

“I think it may be closed for a while,” Jones told South Carolina Radio Network. “Not saying days, but for at least the remainder of (Friday).”

South Carolina Department of Transportation engineers are on scene. The agency is meeting Friday afternoon to determine what kind of repairs the Four Hole bridge needs before it can reopen. SCDOT spokesman Pete Poore said the options include potentially tearing the bridge down to build a new structure. He said the 68-year-old bridge was in “good” condition prior to Friday’s crash and was not on any replacement lists.

“We want to restore traffic and secure the bridge,” Engineering Administrator Kevin Gantt said in a Facebook video.

