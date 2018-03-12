Clemson University’s solar-powered health clinic increasing its efforts across the state

Clemson University’s Sullivan Center solar-powered health clinic is increasing its outreach efforts to reach underserved populations.

Sullivan Center director Dr. Paula Watt told South Carolina Radio Network they are broadening the clinic’s service area. “We’ve been given the opportunity to be all over the state doing underserved populations,” she said.

While the clinic meets some immediate needs for patients, it also provides breast and cervical cancer screenings and connects them to a regular health care provider.

“We have nurse practitioners that can do physicals and all sorts of things,” Watt said. “We have lots of opportunities to see more patients and we would like to find a way to reach more people.”

The mobile clinic also serves as a hands-on training unit for students.

When parked, the clinic draws 100 percent of its power from a special solar battery system, which eliminates the noise and fumes from a traditional generator.

Go to www.clemson.edu/wellness to find out how to access the services of the mobile clinic.