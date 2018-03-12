SCANA executives took gifts from contractors of failed nuclear project

New filings show SCANA executives took gifts from the contractors of a failed nuclear expansion project.

According to The Post and Courier, the executives accepted rounds of golf, tickets to the Master’s tournament and football game tickets from the contractors who were building two new nuclear reactors at the VC Summer plant in Fairfield County.

The newspaper reports that only covers the executives who still work for SCANA.

In response to questioning from the Office of Regulatory Staff, SCANA said its executives took two rounds of golf at Kiawah Island and tickets to other events on at least four occasions.

The company was asked to disclose information about gifts dating back to 2008, once the company revealed its plans to use Westinghouse reactors for the expansion at V.C. Summer Nuclear Generating Station. SCANA and its partner Santee Cooper abandoned the project last year after Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy.

The gift-giving lasted until at least 2016, when several executives received tickets to the Clemson-University of South Carolina football game in Columbia. SCANA, by that point, had begun to question the project’s feasibility after years of delays. SCANA insisted it could not disclose who accepted the tickets or the contractors who paid for them.