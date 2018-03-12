SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— State regulators confirmed roughly 3,000 college scholarship recipients had their personal information exposed online for nearly a year

— Woman visiting a home in Easley shot and killed in accidental shooting. Investigators believe shooter has fled the state

— The chairman of the Spartanburg County Republican Party announced he will run for Congress

— U.S. Sen. Tim Scott says he is listening to law enforcement on what they would want to help keep schools safe