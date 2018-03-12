Spartanburg County GOP Chair announces run for Congress

The chairman of the Spartanburg County Republican Party announced Monday he will run for the Fourth Congressional District seat currently held by retiring U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy.

Josh Kimbrell made the announcement at his aviation business in Greenville.

“I am running for Congress because I want to be sure that the government is once again mastered by the people, not the people’s master,” he said. “I want to make clear to Washington that South Carolina and the states are the master of D.C. — D.C. is not the master of South Carolina.”

Earlier this year Gowdy announced he is not seeking another term.

Kimbrell explained his experience and business and banking exposed him to federal regulations he wants to change because he says they stifle economic growth.

“The government does everything it can to make your life miserable if you’re trying to create jobs and make money,” he said. “That’s got to change. And if I am elected your congressman… I will fight to roll back these regulations, eliminate wasteful agencies and free up our economy so your entrepreneurial spirit can be unleashed.”

Kimbrell said his 10 years as a talk radio host has kept him educated and on top of the issues.

“There is nobody who’s going to represent this district who knows more about tax and spending policy, about advancing the pro-life cause, about America First foreign policy or rebuilding our military more than me. Because I’ve addressed every single one of these issues every single day for 10 years,” he said.

Kimbrell also said he would defend citizens from “having to choose between practicing your faith or running your business.”

“As your congressman I will fight to ensure that whatever happens with the Supreme Court of the United States you would never be forced to choose between your principles and your paycheck,” he said.

The field is becoming crowded for the deep-red district which covers most of Greenville and Spartanburg. Easley pastor Mark Burns has announced plans to run for the GOP nomination, as have State Sen. William Timmons and State Rep. Dan Hamilton.

On the Democratic side, Chris Chastain, Lee Turner, J.T. Davis, and Will Morin have announced their campaigns for the seat.

