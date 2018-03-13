SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— The state Senate Judiciary Committee advanced legislation that would toughen the penalty for threatening a school with a gun

— Meanwhile, Greenville County School District says the news media will not be allowed to cover student protests on Wednesday

— Man who admits fatally shooting the daughter of a Spartanburg County fire chief will get 40 years behind bars

— SC’s top economic official says his office has concerns about proposed tariffs on imported steel being pushed by the Trump administration