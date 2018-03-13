USC professor: March Madness can cause less worker productivity

The NCAA basketball tournament gets underway Tuesday and two teams from South Carolina are in it.

University of South Carolina employment law professor Joseph Seiner told South Carolina Radio Network the event known as “March Madness” could lead to a slowdown in some workplaces. “Workers get caught up in it watching the games and not doing their work and not being productive in any way.”

The outplacement firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas estimated U.S. employers lost roughly $615 million per hour in employee productivity last year in employees who watched games or set their brackets while on the clock last year.

Seiner said employers and employees need to be cautious when taking part in bracket pools involving money, since those office pastimes may not be so innocent. “Certainly, if there is any money involved, it’s a bad idea to allow that to take place in the office,” he said.

South Carolina remains one of the most restrictive states with respect to any type of gambling, and NCAA Tournament office pools could certainly fall within the state’s broad definition.

Clemson and the College of Charleston are competing in this year’s tournament. Both will play in San Diego for the opening weekend.