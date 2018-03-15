19 BI-LO, Harveys stores slated to close under restructuring plan

Nearly 20 Bi-Lo and Harveys grocery stores will close in South Carolina as their parent company continues to struggle.
Southeastern Grocers released its restructuring plan Thursday, revealing 19 stores it will shut down in South Carolina. The list includes four Bi-Lo shops in the Charleston area and three Harveys in Columbia. Three more Bi-Los were identified for closure in the Anderson/Clemson region.
In a statement, the company said it believes closing the stores will better position it to survive in the long term.
“We have not taken these steps without careful planning and consideration,” the release stated. “As part of this restructuring, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close 94 underperforming stores.”
Southeastern says it will still have more than 580 stores after the restructuring process finishes in 90 days.
List of SC stores slated for closure:
BI-LO 1706 E. Greenville St. Anderson SC
BI-LO 3386 Railroad Ave Bamberg SC
BI-LO 10560 Dunbarton Blvd Barnwell SC
BI-LO 501 Old Greenville Hwy Clemson SC
Harveys 3315-B Broad River Rd. Columbia SC
Harveys 2230 Decker Blvd. Columbia SC
Harveys 3900-B. N. Main Street Columbia SC
BI-LO 1818 Woodruff Rd. Greenville SC
Harveys 714 Bypass 25 Ne Greenwood SC
BI-LO 9616 Hwy 78 Ladson SC
BI-LO 774 South Shelmore Blvd Mount Pleasant SC
BI-LO 208 E. Mcintyre St. Mullins SC
Harveys 1937 Wilson Road Newberry SC
BI-LO 4391 Dorchester Rd North Charleston SC
BI-LO 115 Rochester Hwy. Seneca SC
BI-LO 140 Fernwood Dr. Spartanburg SC
BI-LO 615 Harry C Raysor Dr S St Matthews SC
BI-LO 1452 Boone Hill Road Summerville SC
BI-LO 2587 Jefferson Davis Hwy Warrenville SC