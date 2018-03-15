19 BI-LO, Harveys stores slated to close under restructuring plan

Nearly 20 Bi-Lo and Harveys grocery stores will close in South Carolina as their parent company continues to struggle.

Southeastern Grocers released its restructuring plan Thursday, revealing 19 stores it will shut down in South Carolina. The list includes four Bi-Lo shops in the Charleston area and three Harveys in Columbia. Three more Bi-Los were identified for closure in the Anderson/Clemson region.

In a statement, the company said it believes closing the stores will better position it to survive in the long term.

“We have not taken these steps without careful planning and consideration,” the release stated. “As part of this restructuring, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close 94 underperforming stores.”

Southeastern says it will still have more than 580 stores after the restructuring process finishes in 90 days.

List of SC stores slated for closure:

BI-LO 1706 E. Greenville St. Anderson SC

BI-LO 3386 Railroad Ave Bamberg SC

BI-LO 10560 Dunbarton Blvd Barnwell SC

BI-LO 501 Old Greenville Hwy Clemson SC

Harveys 3315-B Broad River Rd. Columbia SC

Harveys 2230 Decker Blvd. Columbia SC

Harveys 3900-B. N. Main Street Columbia SC

BI-LO 1818 Woodruff Rd. Greenville SC

Harveys 714 Bypass 25 Ne Greenwood SC

BI-LO 9616 Hwy 78 Ladson SC

BI-LO 774 South Shelmore Blvd Mount Pleasant SC

BI-LO 208 E. Mcintyre St. Mullins SC

Harveys 1937 Wilson Road Newberry SC

BI-LO 4391 Dorchester Rd North Charleston SC

BI-LO 115 Rochester Hwy. Seneca SC

BI-LO 140 Fernwood Dr. Spartanburg SC

BI-LO 615 Harry C Raysor Dr S St Matthews SC

BI-LO 1452 Boone Hill Road Summerville SC

BI-LO 2587 Jefferson Davis Hwy Warrenville SC