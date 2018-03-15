Voters choose replacement for State Rep. Rick Quinn

Lexington County voters have chosen the man they want to replace former State Rep. Rick Quinn, who resigned late last year to plead guilty to a misconduct in office charge.

Athletics gym operator Chris Wooten, who has no prior political experience won the Republican runoff Tuesday with 56 percent of the vote. He, defeated Lexington County School District One board member Anna Marie Green’s 44 percent.

Wooten will be the effective winner for House District 69, since no Democratic candidates filed for the May election. The former Marine and state trooper who once worked the governor’s security detail hopes his well-rounded resume can lead to success as a lawmaker.

“I’ve had military experience, I have law enforcement experience, I’m a coach, I’ve had a small business here in Lexington for 17 years and I’ve been coming home and raising a family as well as all that,” Wooten told South Carolina Radio Network. “So I can check ‘All the Above.'”

Knowing how the career of his predecessor ended, Wooten said he will make ethics reform a priority as a legislator.

District 69 covers eastern Lexington County. between Irmo and Lexington.