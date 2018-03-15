Dylann Roof’s sister given bail after charge for knife on school grounds

A magistrate granted a $5,000 bond Wednesday for the younger sister of Dylann Roof, who was charged with carrying a weapon and marijuana on school grounds.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced 18-year-old Morgan Roof’s arrest Wednesday at A.C. Flora High School in Forest Acres. A school administrator had contacted the School Resource officer after discovering Roof was carrying pepper spray and a knife. Investigators said Roof had earlier posted on Snapchat about school walkout protestors potentially being shot, which appears to have sparked the search.

The Snapchat post featured a “selfie” of Roof with the words “Your (sic) walking out for the allowed time of 17min, they are letting you do this, nothing is gonna change what you think it’s gonna do? I hope it’s a trap and y’all get shot we know it’s fixing to be nothing but black people walkin (sic) out anyway. No offense ofc (of course) buuuut.”

Deputies said another student was arrested in a separate incident after a witness saw them throw a weapon into bushes on school grounds. The second student was not identified by deputies.

A.C. Flora principal Susan Childs posted a letter to students and parents on Twitter. It does not mention Roof or the other student by name. “In a separate situation, a student used social media to post a hateful message. The posting was not a threat, but was extremely inappropriate. That student was dealt with in a swift and severe manner as the posting caused quite a disruption.”