Former janitor at Midlands school accused of taking money from students’ backpacks

A former janitor at a Midlands school is no longer at her job after she was accused of taking money from students backpacks during Wednesday’s school walkout protests.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday arrested 32-year-old Aisha Evans at Richland Northeast High School’s campus near Columbia Wednesday. Evans is charged with taking $180 in cash from three students’ backpacks.

Sheriff Leon Lott said school administrators and the school resource officer investigated the thefts and found sufficient evidence to charge Evans with three counts of petty larceny.

In a release Thursday, Richland County School District Two said Evans was employed by Service Solutions, a custodial services contractor. Service Solutions notified the school district that Evans is no longer an employee of the company.

The release said district officials told Evans she is banned from any Richland Two property.