GOP candidate for governor wants some school districts to consolidate

A GOP candidate for governor said that some of South Carolina’s school districts should be combined to save costs.

According to The State newspaper, businessman John Warren pointed out that Greenville County consolidated all of its school districts several years ago and that it saved money. He suggested other counties should do the same.

Last year, three GOP state legislators proposed that all counties in the state have only one district by July 1, 2019. Fifteen counties in South Carolina have multiple school districts.

During his State of the State address earlier this year, Gov. Henry McMaster mentioned merging the state’s school districts to drive down costs. However, districts are often hesitant to cede authority, particularly in counties where a higher-performing district is unwilling to take on the debt and struggling schools of a sister district.