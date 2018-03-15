Officials hope to soon contain 1,200-acre fire in Francis Marion National Forest

Firefighters hope to have an 1,200-acre wildfire burning in Francis Marion National Forest contained by Thursday evening.

The U.S. Forest Service said the fire is located east of the Huger community in an uninhabited area. No injuries have been reported and no structures are threatened at this point. The fire was 800 acres as of Thursday morning, but grew into the afternoon.

Forest Service spokeswoman Pam Baltimore said investigators do not yet know how the fire started. “What they do know is there was no lightning in the area (Wednesday) at all, so they’re investigating what the cause might have been.”

She said the fire is burning an area of woods between Forest Road 161 and Halfway Creek Road near the Shulerville community. It is burning an area near the Wambaw Cycle Trailhead, Baltimore said.

Three fire engines, a helicopter and 21 personnel from the Francis Marion Ranger District are involved in firefighting efforts.

The situation has prompted a closure of Forest Road. Dry conditions had already led to a burn ban across parts of central and eastern South Carolina even before Wednesday’s fire.

Baltimore said recent intentional burns removed vegetation that could have worsened the situation. “It did help their efforts in being able to establish a fire line, get in there and do the work,” she said.

Francis Marion is a nearly 259,000-acre forest located north of Charleston.