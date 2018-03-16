Man accused of killing York County deputy released from hospital, brought to jail

A banker accused of killing a York County Sheriff’s deputy and injuring three other officers was out of the hospital and in a courtroom Friday.

47-year-old Christian McCall waived extradition during his first court appearance since the January incident. He had been recovering in a Charlotte hospital. He was later booked at the York County Detention Center on numerous charges, including, murder, three counts of attempted murder, four weapons possession charges and first-degree domestic violence.

McCall is accused of killing Detective Mike Doty in an ambush. Doty was part of a SWAT team searching for McCall following a domestic violence call on January 17. The ambush came two hours after McCall had shot and injured a K-9 handler who had also been searching the woods for him.

The three officers wounded — York County Sgt. Buddy Brown, York County Sgt. Randy Clinton and York City Police Sgt. Kyle Cummings have been released from the hospital.

State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) warrants released Friday show McCall was charged with domestic violence for repeatedly using his fists to hit a woman in his home in her head before slamming her head against bricks. The warrant states a 15-year-old was home at the time.