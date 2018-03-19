Alabama angler repeats as Bassmaster Champion on Lake Hartwell

The organizers of the Bassmaster Classic will not have to change the name on the championship trophy this year.

Jordan Lee of Alabama retained his title of Bassmaster Champion after winning the $300,000 classic this weekend on Lake Hartwell.

“When you come out on top, especially in this tournament, it’s just crazy. I don’t know what it is about the Classic that just — I don’t get any more motivated but it just happens for me for whatever reason,” he told reporters after the weigh-in Sunday.

Lee is the third Bassmaster professional to repeat as champion. This weekend he beat out 51 other anglers in what people in the sport call “the Super Bowl of bass fishing.”

“I’m still freaking out right now,” he said. “I can’t barely even talk. I’m just real surprised. Just like last year, we were joking about it this morning. You just don’t see it coming. Nobody does. And it’s just one of those things that’s meant to be.”

This was the third time the Bassmaster Classic was held on Lake Hartwell. It previously visited the region in 2015 and 2008. Casey Ashley of Donalds won the 2015 championship. Attendance was higher this year, with organizers reporting 143,000 spectators at the events, exhibitions and weigh-ins. That compared to 103,000 at the 2015 event.

Lee said he found a honey hole near the dam.

“Under every boat dock there was fish. There was fish everywhere. They were swimming, I mean, by my boat. It was just loaded,” he said.

Lee began Sunday’s championship round in sixth place. He caught five bass that weighed 16 pounds, 5 ounces with a three-day total of 47-1.

Lee won last year’s Classic on Lake Conroe, Texas. He joins Rick Clunn and Kevin VanDam as the only anglers in history to win the classic two years in a row.